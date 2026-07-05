Nilesh Lamichaney

Nilesh Lamichaney

batsman

Full name:Nilesh Lamichaney
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Sikkim

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches223516
Innings110
Overs1.11.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs7140
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco6140
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches223516
Innings403511
Not outs221
Runs90551296
Balls Faced21911056148
Avg23.8115.519.6
SR41.348.4864.86
Fours127529
Fifties510
Sixies020
Highest10812324
Hundreds110

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