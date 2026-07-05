Nilesh Lamichaney
batsman
|Full name:
|Nilesh Lamichaney
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|35
|16
|Innings
|1
|1
|0
|Overs
|1.1
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|7
|14
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|6
|14
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|35
|16
|Innings
|40
|35
|11
|Not outs
|2
|2
|1
|Runs
|905
|512
|96
|Balls Faced
|2191
|1056
|148
|Avg
|23.81
|15.51
|9.6
|SR
|41.3
|48.48
|64.86
|Fours
|127
|52
|9
|Fifties
|5
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|108
|123
|24
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0