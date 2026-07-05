Noah Croes

Noah Croes

wicket keeper

Full name:Noah Croes
Nationality:Netherlands
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Netherlands

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs77
Balls Faced66
Avg77
SR116.66116.66
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest77
Hundreds00

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