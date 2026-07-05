Nowell Khosla

Nowell Khosla

batsman

Full name:Nowell Khosla
Nationality:Malta

Teams

2023 Teams

Malta

Marsa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs8484
Balls Faced9595
Avg2121
SR88.4288.42
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest2727
Hundreds00

Another Players

Masih, Farhan

Masih, Farhan

Khan, Bilal Muhammad

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Khan, Waqas

Khan, Waqas

Maithani, Gaurav

Maithani, Gaurav

Athwal, David

Athwal, David

George, Basil

George, Basil

Khanna, Niraj

Khanna, Niraj

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Bishnoi, Ashok

Bishnoi, Ashok

Patel, Deep

Patel, Deep