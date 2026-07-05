Nur Arianna Natsya Binti Benn Rakquidean

Nur Arianna Natsya Binti Benn Rakquidean

all rounder

Full name:Nur Arianna Natsya Binti Benn Rakquidean
Nationality:Malaysia
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Malaysia Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches53
Innings38
Overs120.3
Balls-
Maidens2
Runs636
Wickets29
Avg21.93
SR24.93
Eco5.27
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches53
Innings26
Not outs11
Runs130
Balls Faced218
Avg8.66
SR59.63
Fours7
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest25
Hundreds0

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