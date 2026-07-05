Nur Arianna Natsya Binti Benn Rakquidean
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nur Arianna Natsya Binti Benn Rakquidean
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|38
|Overs
|120.3
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|2
|Runs
|636
|Wickets
|29
|Avg
|21.93
|SR
|24.93
|Eco
|5.27
|BB
|3
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|26
|Not outs
|11
|Runs
|130
|Balls Faced
|218
|Avg
|8.66
|SR
|59.63
|Fours
|7
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|25
|Hundreds
|0