Outerbridge Cejay
bowler
|Full name:
|Outerbridge Cejay
|Nationality:
|Bermuda
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|5.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|28
|28
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|9.33
|9.33
|SR
|10
|10
|Eco
|5.6
|5.6
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0