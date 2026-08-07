Pankaj Kumar Chandra Rawat
batsman
|Full name:
|Pankaj Kumar Chandra Rawat
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|8
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|8
|6
|Innings
|11
|8
|6
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|142
|108
|87
|Balls Faced
|434
|305
|110
|Avg
|14.2
|13.5
|14.5
|SR
|32.71
|35.4
|79.09
|Fours
|17
|14
|14
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|72
|32
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0