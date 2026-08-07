Pankaj Kumar Chandra Rawat

Pankaj Kumar Chandra Rawat

batsman

Full name:Pankaj Kumar Chandra Rawat

Teams

2025 Teams

Sikkim

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches686
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches686
Innings1186
Not outs100
Runs14210887
Balls Faced434305110
Avg14.213.514.5
SR32.7135.479.09
Fours171414
Fifties100
Sixies000
Highest723234
Hundreds000

Another Players

Sangma, Chengkam

Sangma, Chengkam

Praad, Sankar

Praad, Sankar

Bind, Jyoti

Bind, Jyoti

Sherpa, Galpo

Sherpa, Galpo

Singh, Anureet

Singh, Anureet

Chaudhary, Ishwar

Chaudhary, Ishwar

Malik, Ankur Sohanveer

Malik, Ankur Sohanveer

Thapa, Asish

Thapa, Asish

Karki, Kishan

Karki, Kishan

Tamang, Plazor

Tamang, Plazor