Parameeswaran Sivaraman

Parameeswaran Sivaraman

all rounder

Full name:Parameeswaran Sivaraman

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches137
Innings120
Overs1.03.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs6270
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco690
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches137
Innings237
Not outs002
Runs849170
Balls Faced595163
Avg416.3334
SR16051.57104.29
Fours2315
Fifties000
Sixies014
Highest83043
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Yadav, Saurabh

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Karthik, S

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Beri, Manik

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Fabid, Ahmed

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Deshpande, Pavan

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Yadav, Ravi

Yadav, Ravi

Sharma, Bharat

Sharma, Bharat

Shinde, Santosh

Shinde, Santosh

Zeeshan N, Ameer

Zeeshan N, Ameer