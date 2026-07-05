Parameeswaran Sivaraman
all rounder
|Full name:
|Parameeswaran Sivaraman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|7
|Innings
|1
|2
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|3.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|27
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|6
|9
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|7
|Innings
|2
|3
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|Runs
|8
|49
|170
|Balls Faced
|5
|95
|163
|Avg
|4
|16.33
|34
|SR
|160
|51.57
|104.29
|Fours
|2
|3
|15
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|4
|Highest
|8
|30
|43
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0