Parth Palawat

Parth Palawat

batsman

Full name:Parth Palawat
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Sikkim

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches77
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches77
Innings77
Not outs01
Runs253161
Balls Faced595257
Avg36.1426.83
SR42.5262.64
Fours229
Fifties32
Sixies75
Highest9671
Hundreds00

Another Players

Sangma, Chengkam

Sangma, Chengkam

Praad, Sankar

Praad, Sankar

Bind, Jyoti

Bind, Jyoti

Sherpa, Galpo

Sherpa, Galpo

Singh, Anureet

Singh, Anureet

Chaudhary, Ishwar

Chaudhary, Ishwar

Malik, Ankur Sohanveer

Malik, Ankur Sohanveer

Thapa, Asish

Thapa, Asish

Karki, Kishan

Karki, Kishan

Tamang, Plazor

Tamang, Plazor