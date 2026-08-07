Parth Palawat
batsman
|Full name:
|Parth Palawat
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|253
|161
|Balls Faced
|595
|257
|Avg
|36.14
|26.83
|SR
|42.52
|62.64
|Fours
|22
|9
|Fifties
|3
|2
|Sixies
|7
|5
|Highest
|96
|71
|Hundreds
|0
|0