Patrick Gabriel Dooley
bowler
|Full name:
|Patrick Gabriel Dooley
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|11
|Innings
|3
|11
|Overs
|28.0
|41.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|154
|268
|Wickets
|2
|19
|Avg
|77
|14.1
|SR
|84
|12.94
|Eco
|5.5
|6.53
|BB
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|11
|Innings
|3
|7
|Not outs
|1
|6
|Runs
|53
|29
|Balls Faced
|78
|34
|Avg
|26.5
|29
|SR
|67.94
|85.29
|Fours
|6
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|39
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0