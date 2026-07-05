Patrick Gabriel Dooley

Patrick Gabriel Dooley

bowler

Full name:Patrick Gabriel Dooley
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Brisbane Heat

Hobart Hurricanes

Tasmania Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches311
Innings311
Overs28.041.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs154268
Wickets219
Avg7714.1
SR8412.94
Eco5.56.53
BB24
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches311
Innings37
Not outs16
Runs5329
Balls Faced7834
Avg26.529
SR67.9485.29
Fours64
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3910
Hundreds00

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