Nicholson Anthony Gordon
bowler
|Full name:
|Nicholson Anthony Gordon
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|13
|16
|Innings
|26
|13
|14
|Overs
|332.5
|80.4
|41.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|54
|4
|0
|Runs
|1107
|454
|376
|Wickets
|44
|19
|13
|Avg
|25.15
|23.89
|28.92
|SR
|45.38
|25.47
|18.92
|Eco
|3.32
|5.62
|9.17
|BB
|9
|3
|3
|4w
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|13
|16
|Innings
|25
|3
|3
|Not outs
|9
|2
|1
|Runs
|108
|30
|5
|Balls Faced
|398
|62
|9
|Avg
|6.75
|30
|2.5
|SR
|27.13
|48.38
|55.55
|Fours
|9
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|0
|Highest
|22
|24
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0