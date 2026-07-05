Nicholson Anthony Gordon

Nicholson Anthony Gordon

bowler

Full name:Nicholson Anthony Gordon
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Jamaica Scorpions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151316
Innings261314
Overs332.580.441.0
Balls---
Maidens5440
Runs1107454376
Wickets441913
Avg25.1523.8928.92
SR45.3825.4718.92
Eco3.325.629.17
BB933
4w300
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151316
Innings2533
Not outs921
Runs108305
Balls Faced398629
Avg6.75302.5
SR27.1348.3855.55
Fours931
Fifties000
Sixies400
Highest22245
Hundreds000

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