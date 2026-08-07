Piyush Joshi
batsman
|Full name:
|Piyush Joshi
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|10
|Innings
|3
|2
|9
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|27
|18
|192
|Balls Faced
|70
|38
|164
|Avg
|9
|9
|21.33
|SR
|38.57
|47.36
|117.07
|Fours
|4
|1
|16
|Fifties
|0
|0
|2
|Sixies
|0
|1
|7
|Highest
|20
|18
|64
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0