Piyush Joshi

Piyush Joshi

batsman

Full name:Piyush Joshi
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Uttarakhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2210
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2210
Innings329
Not outs000
Runs2718192
Balls Faced7038164
Avg9921.33
SR38.5747.36117.07
Fours4116
Fifties002
Sixies017
Highest201864
Hundreds000

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