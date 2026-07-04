Raag Kapur
all rounder
|Full name:
|Raag Kapur
|Nationality:
|Hong Kong, China
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|3
|6
|Innings
|5
|0
|5
|Overs
|12.0
|0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|90
|0
|90
|Wickets
|3
|0
|3
|Avg
|30
|0
|30
|SR
|24
|0
|24
|Eco
|7.5
|0
|7.5
|BB
|2
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|3
|6
|Innings
|3
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|12
|32
|12
|Balls Faced
|16
|64
|16
|Avg
|6
|10.66
|6
|SR
|75
|50
|75
|Fours
|1
|5
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|15
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0