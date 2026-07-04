Raag Kapur

Raag Kapur

all rounder

Full name:Raag Kapur
Nationality:Hong Kong, China

Teams

2023 Teams

Hong Kong, China

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches636
Innings505
Overs12.0012.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs90090
Wickets303
Avg30030
SR24024
Eco7.507.5
BB202
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches636
Innings333
Not outs101
Runs123212
Balls Faced166416
Avg610.666
SR755075
Fours151
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest6156
Hundreds000

Another Players

Khan, Hamed

Khan, Hamed

Khan, Nizakat

Khan, Nizakat

Khan, Ehsan

Khan, Ehsan

Arshed, Haroon

Arshed, Haroon

Ghazanfar, Mohammad

Ghazanfar, Mohammad

Mathur, Shiv

Mathur, Shiv

Murtaza, Yasim

Murtaza, Yasim

Waheed, Mohammad

Waheed, Mohammad

Hayat, Babar

Hayat, Babar

Rath, Anshy

Rath, Anshy