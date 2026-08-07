Raees Ahmed

Raees Ahmed

Full name:Raees Ahmed
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Faisalabad Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches583
Innings200
Overs10.300
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs2300
Wickets100
Avg2300
SR6300
Eco2.1900
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches583
Innings1063
Not outs010
Runs14827872
Balls Faced028973
Avg14.855.624
SR096.1998.63
Fours0276
Fifties040
Sixies030
Highest307536
Hundreds000

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