Raees Ahmed
|Full name:
|Raees Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|8
|3
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|10.3
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|23
|0
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|23
|0
|0
|SR
|63
|0
|0
|Eco
|2.19
|0
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|8
|3
|Innings
|10
|6
|3
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|148
|278
|72
|Balls Faced
|0
|289
|73
|Avg
|14.8
|55.6
|24
|SR
|0
|96.19
|98.63
|Fours
|0
|27
|6
|Fifties
|0
|4
|0
|Sixies
|0
|3
|0
|Highest
|30
|75
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0