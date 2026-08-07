Rahul Shukla
bowler
|Full name:
|Rahul Shukla
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|43
|76
|58
|Innings
|74
|76
|58
|Overs
|1143.5
|614.4
|191.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|219
|30
|3
|Runs
|3784
|3193
|1581
|Wickets
|118
|127
|63
|Avg
|32.06
|25.14
|25.09
|SR
|58.16
|29.03
|18.22
|Eco
|3.3
|5.19
|8.26
|BB
|9
|6
|5
|4w
|2
|5
|3
|5w
|6
|5
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|43
|76
|58
|Innings
|54
|44
|22
|Not outs
|12
|19
|13
|Runs
|512
|417
|79
|Balls Faced
|1368
|523
|77
|Avg
|12.19
|16.68
|8.77
|SR
|37.42
|79.73
|102.59
|Fours
|54
|32
|5
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|12
|14
|3
|Highest
|85
|50
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0