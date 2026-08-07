Rahul Shukla

Rahul Shukla

bowler

Full name:Rahul Shukla
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches437658
Innings747658
Overs1143.5614.4191.2
Balls---
Maidens219303
Runs378431931581
Wickets11812763
Avg32.0625.1425.09
SR58.1629.0318.22
Eco3.35.198.26
BB965
4w253
5w651
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches437658
Innings544422
Not outs121913
Runs51241779
Balls Faced136852377
Avg12.1916.688.77
SR37.4279.73102.59
Fours54325
Fifties210
Sixies12143
Highest855017
Hundreds000

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