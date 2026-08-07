Rajandeep Singh

Rajandeep Singh

all rounder

Full name:Rajandeep Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break

Teams

2026 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches63
Innings01
Overs02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs016
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco08
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches63
Innings62
Not outs10
Runs7414
Balls Faced5513
Avg14.87
SR134.54107.69
Fours90
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest4814
Hundreds00

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