Rajandeep Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rajandeep Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|3
|Innings
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|16
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|8
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|3
|Innings
|6
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|74
|14
|Balls Faced
|55
|13
|Avg
|14.8
|7
|SR
|134.54
|107.69
|Fours
|9
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|48
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0