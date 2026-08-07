Raman Bishnoi
bowler
|Full name:
|Raman Bishnoi
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|5
|Innings
|3
|4
|Overs
|16.0
|20.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|Runs
|40
|128
|Wickets
|1
|2
|Avg
|40
|64
|SR
|96
|62
|Eco
|2.5
|6.19
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|5
|Innings
|9
|5
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|549
|67
|Balls Faced
|816
|96
|Avg
|68.62
|13.4
|SR
|67.27
|69.79
|Fours
|76
|6
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|7
|1
|Highest
|139
|31
|Hundreds
|3
|0