Raman Bishnoi

Raman Bishnoi

bowler

Full name:Raman Bishnoi

Teams

2026 Teams

Chandigarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches95
Innings34
Overs16.020.4
Balls--
Maidens60
Runs40128
Wickets12
Avg4064
SR9662
Eco2.56.19
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches95
Innings95
Not outs10
Runs54967
Balls Faced81696
Avg68.6213.4
SR67.2769.79
Fours766
Fifties20
Sixies71
Highest13931
Hundreds30

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