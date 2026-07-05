Reo Sakurano
all rounder
|Full name:
|Reo Sakurano
|Nationality:
|Japan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|14
|14
|Overs
|45.0
|45.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|276
|276
|Wickets
|19
|19
|Avg
|14.52
|14.52
|SR
|14.21
|14.21
|Eco
|6.13
|6.13
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|100
|100
|Balls Faced
|115
|115
|Avg
|10
|10
|SR
|86.95
|86.95
|Fours
|7
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|30
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0