Reo Sakurano

Reo Sakurano

all rounder

Full name:Reo Sakurano
Nationality:Japan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Japan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1414
Overs45.045.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs276276
Wickets1919
Avg14.5214.52
SR14.2114.21
Eco6.136.13
BB55
4w00
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1212
Not outs22
Runs100100
Balls Faced115115
Avg1010
SR86.9586.95
Fours77
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3030
Hundreds00

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