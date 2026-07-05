Rhys JG Palmer

Rhys JG Palmer

bowler

Full name:Rhys JG Palmer
Nationality:Jersey

Teams

2025 Teams

Farmers Cc

Jersey

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1016
Innings1016
Overs27.038.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs166245
Wickets78
Avg23.7130.62
SR23.1428.5
Eco6.146.44
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1016
Innings36
Not outs34
Runs1113
Balls Faced2329
Avg06.5
SR47.8244.82
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest55
Hundreds00

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