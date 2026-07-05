Rhys JG Palmer
bowler
|Full name:
|Rhys JG Palmer
|Nationality:
|Jersey
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|16
|Innings
|10
|16
|Overs
|27.0
|38.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|166
|245
|Wickets
|7
|8
|Avg
|23.71
|30.62
|SR
|23.14
|28.5
|Eco
|6.14
|6.44
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|16
|Innings
|3
|6
|Not outs
|3
|4
|Runs
|11
|13
|Balls Faced
|23
|29
|Avg
|0
|6.5
|SR
|47.82
|44.82
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0