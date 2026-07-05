Richard John Hatchman

Richard John Hatchman

bowler

Full name:Richard John Hatchman
Nationality:Gibraltar

Teams

2023 Teams

Gibraltar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings1313
Overs32.032.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs363363
Wickets55
Avg72.672.6
SR38.438.4
Eco11.3411.34
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings1212
Not outs11
Runs9797
Balls Faced8282
Avg8.818.81
SR118.29118.29
Fours66
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest3232
Hundreds00

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