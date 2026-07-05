Richard John Hatchman
bowler
|Full name:
|Richard John Hatchman
|Nationality:
|Gibraltar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|13
|13
|Overs
|32.0
|32.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|363
|363
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|72.6
|72.6
|SR
|38.4
|38.4
|Eco
|11.34
|11.34
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|97
|97
|Balls Faced
|82
|82
|Avg
|8.81
|8.81
|SR
|118.29
|118.29
|Fours
|6
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|32
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0