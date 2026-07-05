Rishiv Ragav Joshi

Rishiv Ragav Joshi

bowler

Full name:Rishiv Ragav Joshi
Nationality:Canada
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Canada

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Overs8.08.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs4141
Wickets33
Avg13.6613.66
SR1616
Eco5.125.12
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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