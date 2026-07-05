Rishiv Ragav Joshi
bowler
|Full name:
|Rishiv Ragav Joshi
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|8.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|41
|41
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|13.66
|13.66
|SR
|16
|16
|Eco
|5.12
|5.12
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0