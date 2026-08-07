Rohit Dhanda
bowler
|Full name:
|Rohit Dhanda
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|7
|2
|Innings
|2
|7
|2
|Overs
|49.0
|60.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|2
|0
|Runs
|156
|328
|41
|Wickets
|4
|8
|0
|Avg
|39
|41
|0
|SR
|73.5
|45
|0
|Eco
|3.18
|5.46
|6.83
|BB
|3
|5
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|7
|2
|Innings
|2
|1
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|7
|2
|0
|Balls Faced
|25
|7
|0
|Avg
|3.5
|2
|0
|SR
|28
|28.57
|0
|Fours
|1
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|2
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0