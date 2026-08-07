Rohit Dhanda

Rohit Dhanda

bowler

Full name:Rohit Dhanda
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Chandigarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches272
Innings272
Overs49.060.06.0
Balls---
Maidens720
Runs15632841
Wickets480
Avg39410
SR73.5450
Eco3.185.466.83
BB351
4w000
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches272
Innings210
Not outs000
Runs720
Balls Faced2570
Avg3.520
SR2828.570
Fours100
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest720
Hundreds000

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