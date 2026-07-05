Rohullah Mangal
bowler
|Full name:
|Rohullah Mangal
|Nationality:
|France
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|14
|14
|Overs
|32.5
|32.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|278
|278
|Wickets
|17
|17
|Avg
|16.35
|16.35
|SR
|11.58
|11.58
|Eco
|8.46
|8.46
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|5
|5
|Balls Faced
|11
|11
|Avg
|1.25
|1.25
|SR
|45.45
|45.45
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0