Rohullah Mangal

Rohullah Mangal

bowler

Full name:Rohullah Mangal
Nationality:France
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

France

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1414
Overs32.532.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs278278
Wickets1717
Avg16.3516.35
SR11.5811.58
Eco8.468.46
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings55
Not outs11
Runs55
Balls Faced1111
Avg1.251.25
SR45.4545.45
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest22
Hundreds00

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