Roscoe Poul Thattil

Roscoe Poul Thattil

all rounder

Full name:Roscoe Poul Thattil
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Sri Lanka Air Force SC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches573731
Innings571821
Overs255.570.061.1
Balls---
Maidens3300
Runs932331438
Wickets291226
Avg32.1327.5816.84
SR52.933514.11
Eco3.644.727.16
BB435
4w200
5w001
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches573731
Innings963427
Not outs1344
Runs2954524311
Balls Faced4449772326
Avg35.5917.4613.52
SR66.3967.8795.39
Fours2973121
Fifties1721
Sixies2956
Highest1757152
Hundreds300

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