Roscoe Poul Thattil
all rounder
|Full name:
|Roscoe Poul Thattil
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|57
|37
|31
|Innings
|57
|18
|21
|Overs
|255.5
|70.0
|61.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|33
|0
|0
|Runs
|932
|331
|438
|Wickets
|29
|12
|26
|Avg
|32.13
|27.58
|16.84
|SR
|52.93
|35
|14.11
|Eco
|3.64
|4.72
|7.16
|BB
|4
|3
|5
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|57
|37
|31
|Innings
|96
|34
|27
|Not outs
|13
|4
|4
|Runs
|2954
|524
|311
|Balls Faced
|4449
|772
|326
|Avg
|35.59
|17.46
|13.52
|SR
|66.39
|67.87
|95.39
|Fours
|297
|31
|21
|Fifties
|17
|2
|1
|Sixies
|29
|5
|6
|Highest
|175
|71
|52
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0