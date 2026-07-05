Senash Fernando
all rounder
|Full name:
|Senash Fernando
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|5
|3
|Overs
|40.2
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|Runs
|153
|25
|Wickets
|4
|1
|Avg
|38.25
|25
|SR
|60.5
|36
|Eco
|3.79
|4.16
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|8
|4
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|156
|19
|Balls Faced
|384
|21
|Avg
|19.5
|9.5
|SR
|40.62
|90.47
|Fours
|16
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|37
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0