Senash Fernando

Senash Fernando

all rounder

Full name:Senash Fernando
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Sri Lanka Air Force SC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches54
Innings53
Overs40.26.0
Balls--
Maidens40
Runs15325
Wickets41
Avg38.2525
SR60.536
Eco3.794.16
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches54
Innings84
Not outs02
Runs15619
Balls Faced38421
Avg19.59.5
SR40.6290.47
Fours161
Fifties00
Sixies20
Highest379
Hundreds00

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