Balapuwaduge Manukulasuriya Dulanjana
bowler
|Full name:
|Balapuwaduge Manukulasuriya Dulanjana
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|63
|77
|26
|Innings
|111
|76
|26
|Overs
|2093.4
|597.4
|88.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|360
|66
|0
|Runs
|6970
|2181
|614
|Wickets
|312
|133
|30
|Avg
|22.33
|16.39
|20.46
|SR
|40.26
|26.96
|17.7
|Eco
|3.32
|3.64
|6.93
|BB
|14
|6
|4
|4w
|15
|4
|2
|5w
|26
|6
|0
|10w
|5
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|63
|77
|26
|Innings
|91
|51
|9
|Not outs
|28
|25
|7
|Runs
|641
|279
|24
|Balls Faced
|2016
|567
|33
|Avg
|10.17
|10.73
|12
|SR
|31.79
|49.2
|72.72
|Fours
|57
|9
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|0
|Highest
|38
|28
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0