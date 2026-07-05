Balapuwaduge Manukulasuriya Dulanjana

Balapuwaduge Manukulasuriya Dulanjana

bowler

Full name:Balapuwaduge Manukulasuriya Dulanjana
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Sri Lanka Air Force SC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches637726
Innings1117626
Overs2093.4597.488.3
Balls---
Maidens360660
Runs69702181614
Wickets31213330
Avg22.3316.3920.46
SR40.2626.9617.7
Eco3.323.646.93
BB1464
4w1542
5w2660
10w500

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches637726
Innings91519
Not outs28257
Runs64127924
Balls Faced201656733
Avg10.1710.7312
SR31.7949.272.72
Fours5791
Fifties000
Sixies200
Highest38287
Hundreds000

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