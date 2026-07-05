Ruwantha Prasad Kellepotha
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ruwantha Prasad Kellepotha
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|13
|2
|Innings
|36
|12
|2
|Overs
|489.2
|86.4
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|36
|1
|0
|Runs
|2055
|441
|65
|Wickets
|66
|19
|3
|Avg
|31.13
|23.21
|21.66
|SR
|44.48
|27.36
|16
|Eco
|4.19
|5.08
|8.12
|BB
|7
|5
|2
|4w
|4
|1
|0
|5w
|2
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|13
|2
|Innings
|36
|10
|2
|Not outs
|17
|2
|2
|Runs
|723
|44
|2
|Balls Faced
|1626
|88
|4
|Avg
|38.05
|5.5
|0
|SR
|44.46
|50
|50
|Fours
|76
|1
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|100
|15
|1
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0