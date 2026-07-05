Ruwantha Prasad Kellepotha

Ruwantha Prasad Kellepotha

all rounder

Full name:Ruwantha Prasad Kellepotha
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Melbourne Renegades Academies

Victoria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches24132
Innings36122
Overs489.286.48.0
Balls---
Maidens3610
Runs205544165
Wickets66193
Avg31.1323.2121.66
SR44.4827.3616
Eco4.195.088.12
BB752
4w410
5w210
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches24132
Innings36102
Not outs1722
Runs723442
Balls Faced1626884
Avg38.055.50
SR44.465050
Fours7610
Fifties200
Sixies000
Highest100151
Hundreds100

Another Players

Fotia, Matthew

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Das, Ab

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Blackford, Liam

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Merlo, Jonathan

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Couch, Brody L

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Kellaway, Campbell

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O'Neill, Fergus

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Perry, Mitch

Perry, Mitch

Agar, Wes

Agar, Wes

O'Donnell, Tom

O'Donnell, Tom