Ryan Klein
bowler
|Full name:
|Ryan Klein
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|2
|6
|21
|2
|Innings
|12
|2
|9
|21
|2
|Overs
|95.3
|4.0
|124.1
|153.3
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|43
|11
|0
|Runs
|480
|45
|260
|767
|45
|Wickets
|12
|1
|23
|19
|1
|Avg
|40
|45
|11.3
|40.36
|45
|SR
|47.75
|24
|32.39
|48.47
|24
|Eco
|5.02
|11.25
|2.09
|4.99
|11.25
|BB
|2
|1
|7
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|2
|6
|21
|2
|Innings
|8
|1
|6
|14
|1
|Not outs
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Runs
|35
|11
|15
|116
|11
|Balls Faced
|65
|6
|88
|172
|6
|Avg
|5.83
|11
|3
|11.6
|11
|SR
|53.84
|183.33
|17.04
|67.44
|183.33
|Fours
|1
|2
|1
|9
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|8
|11
|8
|31
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0