Ryan Klein

Ryan Klein

bowler

Full name:Ryan Klein
Nationality:Netherlands

Teams

2025 Teams

Netherlands

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1226212
Innings1229212
Overs95.34.0124.1153.34.0
Balls-----
Maidens5043110
Runs4804526076745
Wickets12123191
Avg404511.340.3645
SR47.752432.3948.4724
Eco5.0211.252.094.9911.25
BB21721
4w00300
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1226212
Innings816141
Not outs20140
Runs35111511611
Balls Faced656881726
Avg5.8311311.611
SR53.84183.3317.0467.44183.33
Fours12192
Fifties00000
Sixies00010
Highest81183111
Hundreds00000

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