Sachin Kumar
bowler
|Full name:
|Sachin Kumar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|23.0
|23.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|192
|192
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|38.4
|38.4
|SR
|27.6
|27.6
|Eco
|8.34
|8.34
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|20
|20
|Balls Faced
|27
|27
|Avg
|10
|10
|SR
|74.07
|74.07
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|19
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0