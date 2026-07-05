Sachin Kumar

Sachin Kumar

bowler

Full name:Sachin Kumar

Teams

2024 Teams

Bahrain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings88
Overs23.023.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs192192
Wickets55
Avg38.438.4
SR27.627.6
Eco8.348.34
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs2020
Balls Faced2727
Avg1010
SR74.0774.07
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1919
Hundreds00

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