Sachin Kumar

Sachin Kumar

all rounder

Full name:Sachin Kumar
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Bihar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches91311
Innings161210
Overs235.566.527.0
Balls---
Maidens5640
Runs712315185
Wickets26127
Avg27.3826.2526.42
SR54.4233.4123.14
Eco3.014.716.85
BB533
4w200
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches91311
Innings131011
Not outs025
Runs592296175
Balls Faced821430158
Avg45.533729.16
SR72.168.83110.75
Fours782718
Fifties210
Sixies323
Highest1567638
Hundreds200

Another Players

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Yadav, Amod Kamal

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Parmar, Anujit

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Singh, Paramjit

Singh, Paramjit

Saurabh, Bipin

Saurabh, Bipin

Ashraf, Sarfaraz

Ashraf, Sarfaraz

Kumar, Shubham

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Singh, Piyush

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Raj, Akash Bibhuti

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