Sachin Kumar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sachin Kumar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|13
|11
|Innings
|16
|12
|10
|Overs
|235.5
|66.5
|27.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|56
|4
|0
|Runs
|712
|315
|185
|Wickets
|26
|12
|7
|Avg
|27.38
|26.25
|26.42
|SR
|54.42
|33.41
|23.14
|Eco
|3.01
|4.71
|6.85
|BB
|5
|3
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|13
|11
|Innings
|13
|10
|11
|Not outs
|0
|2
|5
|Runs
|592
|296
|175
|Balls Faced
|821
|430
|158
|Avg
|45.53
|37
|29.16
|SR
|72.1
|68.83
|110.75
|Fours
|78
|27
|18
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|3
|2
|3
|Highest
|156
|76
|38
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0