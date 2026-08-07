Sahil Sunil Raj

Sahil Sunil Raj

all rounder

Full name:Sahil Sunil Raj
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches5
Innings9
Overs108.0
Balls-
Maidens22
Runs333
Wickets6
Avg55.5
SR108
Eco3.08
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches5
Innings8
Not outs0
Runs102
Balls Faced236
Avg12.75
SR43.22
Fours14
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest30
Hundreds0

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