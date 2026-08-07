Sahil Sunil Raj
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sahil Sunil Raj
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|9
|Overs
|108.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|22
|Runs
|333
|Wickets
|6
|Avg
|55.5
|SR
|108
|Eco
|3.08
|BB
|3
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|8
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|102
|Balls Faced
|236
|Avg
|12.75
|SR
|43.22
|Fours
|14
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|30
|Hundreds
|0