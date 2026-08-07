International career

Sakibul Gani is an Indian cricketer who has gained attention for his impressive debut in 2022. He is eager to represent India in international cricket, and his passion for the sport continues to grow. Here is a simple timeline of his international career:

2022: In February, Sakibul Gani made history by becoming the first player to score a triple century on debut in a first-class match.

2022: Sakibul expressed his dream of playing for the Indian national team. Before that, he wanted to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

2023: He kept performing well in domestic cricket and gaining more recognition.

2024: Sakibul continues to work hard with the hope of earning a spot in the Indian team.

Leagues Participation

Sakibul Ghani set a record in his first match for the Bihar Ranji team by scoring a triple century against Mizoram. This achievement has caught attention, and now he aims to earn a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to show his talent.

Sakibul trains hard every day with his brother and mentor, Faisal Ghani. His main goal is to play in the IPL next year.

Domestic career

Sakibul Gani, a 22-year-old right-hand batter from Bihar, started his domestic career with List A on October 7, 2019, in the 2019–20 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He played his first T20 match for Bihar on January 11, 2021, in the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Arunachal.

Gani made history on February 17, 2022, during his first-class debut in the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy. He scored 341 runs against Mizoram, becoming the first player to score a triple century in a first-class debut. His knock helped Bihar declare at 686 for 5. Gani's record-breaking score surpassed the previous debut record of 267 not out, held by Ajay Rohera.

In his next two innings, Gani scored 98 and 101, totaling 540 runs from his first three innings, which set a new record for a batter's first three innings in first-class cricket.

In the 2022–23 Ranji Trophy, Gani was named Man of the Match after scoring 205 runs in Bihar's victory over Manipur. He played an important role in their 220-run win.

During the 2024 Ranji Trophy, Gani scored 28 runs in a match against Bengal, which Bihar lost by 204 runs. Despite the loss, he showed his skill under pressure.

In October 2024, Gani was named vice-captain of Bihar for the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy, marking an important step in his career.

Records and achievements

Sakibul Gani has set some impressive records in his career. Here are a few of his key achievements:

2022: Gani became the first player to score a triple century on his first-class debut. He scored 341 runs off 405 balls against Mizoram in the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy, hitting 56 fours and 2 sixes.

2022–2023: He was named Man of the Match in the Ranji Trophy 2022–2023 for his exceptional performance.

Praise from Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar praised Gani for his record-breaking achievement, congratulating him on his remarkable feat.

Personal life

Sakibul Gani has a grounded lifestyle, despite his rise in cricket. He comes from a modest background and has faced many challenges to reach where he is today. Below is some basic information about his personal life:

Finance

As of April 2025, Sakibul Gani’s net worth is estimated at $388,000.

Family

Gani is from East Champaran district in Motihari, Bihar. He is the youngest of seven children, with three sisters and four brothers. His father works as a farmer. Gani helped on the family farm when not playing cricket. Although his family couldn’t provide financial support to move to bigger cricket centers, they always supported his cricket dreams. His older brother, Faisal, encouraged him to play in local tournaments. Gani also faced challenges because of the lack of proper cricket facilities in his hometown. Motihari is about four hours away from the capital, Patna, and Gani often had to travel long distances for trials.

House

As of 2022, Gani lives in Motihari, East Champaran District, Bihar, India.

Fans

He has around 16,000 followers on Instagram. Fans keep track of his progress and achievements in the cricket world.