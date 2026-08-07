Salman Khan
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Salman Khan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|1
|Innings
|7
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|325
|0
|Balls Faced
|598
|0
|Avg
|54.16
|0
|SR
|54.34
|0
|Fours
|40
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|Highest
|110
|0
|Hundreds
|1
|0