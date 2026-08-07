Salman Khan

Salman Khan

wicket keeper

Full name:Salman Khan

Teams

2025 Teams

Fata Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches41
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches41
Innings70
Not outs10
Runs3250
Balls Faced5980
Avg54.160
SR54.340
Fours400
Fifties20
Sixies30
Highest1100
Hundreds10

Another Players

Samiullah

Samiullah

Aziz, Shahid

Aziz, Shahid

Gul, Sameen

Gul, Sameen

Irfan, Mohammad

Irfan, Mohammad

Khan, Azaz

Khan, Azaz

Imran, Mohammad

Imran, Mohammad

Khan, Mohammad Waseem

Khan, Mohammad Waseem

Wasim Jr, Mohammad

Wasim Jr, Mohammad

Afridi, Shaheen

Afridi, Shaheen

Shakil, Saud

Shakil, Saud