Samarth Singh

Samarth Singh

batsman

Full name:Samarth Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Noida Super Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches171433
Innings300
Overs4.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs2600
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco6.500
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches171433
Innings271332
Not outs211
Runs689430789
Balls Faced1423555708
Avg27.5635.8325.45
SR48.4177.47111.44
Fours1093975
Fifties435
Sixies5724
Highest18711593
Hundreds110

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