Samarth Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Samarth Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|14
|33
|Innings
|3
|0
|0
|Overs
|4.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|26
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|6.5
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|14
|33
|Innings
|27
|13
|32
|Not outs
|2
|1
|1
|Runs
|689
|430
|789
|Balls Faced
|1423
|555
|708
|Avg
|27.56
|35.83
|25.45
|SR
|48.41
|77.47
|111.44
|Fours
|109
|39
|75
|Fifties
|4
|3
|5
|Sixies
|5
|7
|24
|Highest
|187
|115
|93
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0