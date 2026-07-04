Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus
batsman
|Full name:
|Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus
|Nationality:
|Malta
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|35
|35
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|3.1
|3.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|30
|30
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|30
|30
|SR
|19
|19
|Eco
|9.47
|9.47
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|35
|35
|Innings
|31
|31
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|538
|538
|Balls Faced
|516
|516
|Avg
|19.92
|19.92
|SR
|104.26
|104.26
|Fours
|35
|35
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|22
|22
|Highest
|62
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|0