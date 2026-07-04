Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus

Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus

batsman

Full name:Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus
Nationality:Malta

Teams

2023 Teams

Malta

Mater Dei

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3535
Innings22
Overs3.13.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3030
Wickets11
Avg3030
SR1919
Eco9.479.47
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3535
Innings3131
Not outs44
Runs538538
Balls Faced516516
Avg19.9219.92
SR104.26104.26
Fours3535
Fifties11
Sixies2222
Highest6262
Hundreds00

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