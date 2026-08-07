Sanjida Islam

Sanjida Islam

batsman

Full name:Sanjida Islam
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Bangladesh Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches1654
Innings10
Overs1.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs120
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco120
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches1654
Innings1549
Not outs03
Runs174520
Balls Faced406702
Avg11.611.3
SR42.8574.07
Fours1747
Fifties01
Sixies06
Highest3571
Hundreds00

Another Players

Maghla, Shanjida Akther

Maghla, Shanjida Akther

Arthy, Asrafi Yeasmin

Arthy, Asrafi Yeasmin

Biswas, Disha

Biswas, Disha

Khatun, Fahima

Khatun, Fahima

Khatun, Salma

Khatun, Salma

Hoque, Fargana

Hoque, Fargana

Alam, Jahanara

Alam, Jahanara

Mondal, Lata

Mondal, Lata

Akter, Marufa

Akter, Marufa

Sultana, Shamima

Sultana, Shamima