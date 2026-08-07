Sanjida Islam
batsman
|Full name:
|Sanjida Islam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|16
|54
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|12
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|12
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|16
|54
|Innings
|15
|49
|Not outs
|0
|3
|Runs
|174
|520
|Balls Faced
|406
|702
|Avg
|11.6
|11.3
|SR
|42.85
|74.07
|Fours
|17
|47
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|6
|Highest
|35
|71
|Hundreds
|0
|0