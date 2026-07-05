Sanvir Singh News View all If you are interested in cricketer Sanvir Singh, you can find all the latest information about him here: how often he participates in cricket tournaments, predictions for future matches, and what records he plans to set. KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Sunrisers' impact player Sanvir Singh fails to make an impact leading to golden duck Numerous players have capitalized on the 'impact player' rule, yet some have failed to leave a mark. Sanvir Singh's entry as an impact player for Sunrisers Hyderabad was anticipated well, but unfortunately, he failed to ignite any fireworks, departing for a golden duck in Qualifier 1 at Ahmedabad. Sanvir Singh SRH vs PBKS | Twitter in awe as Sanvir risks concussion to grab valiant back-pedalling stunner Sanvir Singh SMAT 2022 | Twitter labels Sanvir Singh 'Indian Ben Stokes' for incredibly denying six with fielding effort of the tournament

International career

Sanvir Singh was born on October 12, 1996. He plays for Punjab in domestic cricket and has also played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

November 2019: Sanvir Singh was included in India’s squad for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Leagues Participation

Sanvir Singh has been part of various leagues during his career. He participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the biggest T20 cricket leagues in the world. In the 2023-2024 season, he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Indian Premier League

Sanvir Singh has had a brief stint in the Indian Premier League, where he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Though his time in the league has been limited, he aims to make a stronger impact in the future.

Year Team Notes 2023–2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad Acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 lakhs. Made his debut against Gujarat Titans. Played 2 matches, scoring 7 runs with an average of 11.00 and a strike rate of 122.22. 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained by SRH for IPL 2024, aiming to improve and replicate domestic form on the big stage. 2025 - Not sold at the IPL 2025 auction despite playing for SRH in 2024.

Domestic career

Sanvir Singh is an all-rounder who plays for Punjab in domestic cricket. He is known for his powerful batting and medium-pace bowling. He debuted in first-class cricket for Punjab during the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy and scored a century in his first innings. Sanvir made his List A debut for Punjab on September 28, 2018, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and his T20 debut in the 2021–22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Sanvir has continued to impress in domestic cricket. In the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 119 runs, including 55 runs off 19 balls, with a strike rate of 205.17. This led to his selection by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 IPL auction. He was also named Player of the Tournament in the 2023 Punjab T20 after scoring 502 runs and taking 15 wickets. In the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 142 runs at a strike rate of 208.82 and helped Punjab win the tournament.

Sanvir Singh has consistently shown his skills in domestic cricket, contributing with both bat and ball.

Records and achievements

Sanvir Singh has achieved great things in his cricket career. His performances have earned him recognition in several tournaments. Here are his key achievements:

2023: Player of the Tournament in the Sher-E-Punjab Tournament.

2024: Finished second in the Indian Premier League.

2023: Player of the Tournament in the Punjab T20 Tournament with 502 runs and 15 wickets, the most points in the competition.

2022-23: Scored 119 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including 55 runs off 19 balls, with a strike rate of 205.17.

2023-2024: Won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Personal life

Sanvir Singh was born on October 12, 1996, in Ludhiana, Punjab. He keeps his personal life private, focusing mainly on his cricket career. Here’s some basic information about him:

Finance

As of 2025, Sanvir Singh’s yearly earnings are estimated to range from $900,000 to $1.1 million, according to IPLSalary.com.

Family

Sanvir is the son of Sukhdev Singh, an Indian Railways employee, and Sharanjit Kaur. In his early cricket days, he was called "Neil Johnson" due to his role as an opening batsman and bowler, similar to the former Zimbabwe all-rounder.

Scandals

In May 2024, Sanvir Singh faced some criticism after a poor performance in a match against KKR, where he ended with a score of zero. In 2023, he missed his debut IPL match against LSG due to a mix-up with the team list, and T. Natarajan played instead.

Fans

Sanvir Singh has around 21,000 followers on Instagram.