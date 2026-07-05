Saransh Subodh Jain
bowler
|Full name:
|Saransh Subodh Jain
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|31 March 1993 (30)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Aries
|Hometown:
|Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|29
|16
|Innings
|38
|28
|12
|Overs
|617.3
|224.3
|36.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|106
|13
|1
|Runs
|1822
|998
|255
|Wickets
|66
|24
|12
|Avg
|27.6
|41.58
|21.25
|SR
|56.13
|56.12
|18
|Eco
|2.95
|4.44
|7.08
|BB
|7
|3
|3
|4w
|5
|0
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|29
|16
|Innings
|34
|23
|6
|Not outs
|6
|2
|1
|Runs
|691
|451
|33
|Balls Faced
|1526
|585
|49
|Avg
|24.67
|21.47
|6.6
|SR
|45.28
|77.09
|67.34
|Fours
|75
|35
|0
|Fifties
|4
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|5
|0
|Highest
|66
|56
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0