Saransh Subodh Jain

Saransh Subodh Jain

bowler

Full name:Saransh Subodh Jain
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):31 March 1993 (30)
Zodiac Sign:Aries
Hometown:Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Madhya Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches222916
Innings382812
Overs617.3224.336.0
Balls---
Maidens106131
Runs1822998255
Wickets662412
Avg27.641.5821.25
SR56.1356.1218
Eco2.954.447.08
BB733
4w500
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches222916
Innings34236
Not outs621
Runs69145133
Balls Faced152658549
Avg24.6721.476.6
SR45.2877.0967.34
Fours75350
Fifties410
Sixies250
Highest665611
Hundreds000

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