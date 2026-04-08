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International career

Prithvi Shaw was born on 9 November 1999. He plays as a right-handed opening batter and has played for the Indian national team in all formats. He became well-known after leading India to victory in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

He played his first Test match for India on 4 October 2018, when he was 18 years old. In that game, he scored a century and became the youngest Indian to do this on his Test debut. Only Sachin Tendulkar had scored a Test hundred at a younger age for India.

Shaw was also named by the ICC as one of the five breakout players in men’s cricket in 2018. In July 2019, he was suspended by the BCCI for a doping rule breach and returned in November after completing the ban.

2018

August – Called up to India’s Test squad for the last two Tests against England but did not play.

September – Selected for the Test series against West Indies.

October 4–6 – Made Test debut vs West Indies at Rajkot. Scored a century (134) and became the youngest Indian to hit a Test hundred on debut (18 years, 319 days).

October – Played both Tests vs West Indies; named Player of the Series.

2019

Did not play international matches.

July – Received a doping ban from BCCI, valid until November.

2020

January – Named in ODI squad for the New Zealand tour.

February 5 – Made ODI debut vs New Zealand at Hamilton.

Also played in the Test series vs New Zealand, scored one half-century in four innings.

December 17–19 – Played the last Test match vs Australia at Adelaide. Scored 0 and 4. Dropped after the match due to poor form and questions over technique.

2021

June – Named in ODI and T20I squads for India’s tour of Sri Lanka.

July 23 – Played last ODI vs Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS), scored 43 off 24 in the first match of the series.

July 25 – Made T20I debut vs Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS), his only T20I match for India.

July – Called as a replacement in India’s Test squad for the England tour but did not play.

Leagues Participation

Prithvi Shaw has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2018.

Indian Premier League

He started with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and has continued with the same team over the years. Shaw gained attention early for his aggressive batting style and young age. His IPL journey has seen both strong performances and struggles with form.

Year Team Notes 2018 Delhi Daredevils Bought for ₹1.2 crore. Debuted with 22 off 10 balls. Scored first IPL fifty vs KKR. 2019 Delhi Capitals Continued with Delhi. Regular part of the squad. 2020 Delhi Capitals Opened innings regularly. Maintained a strike rate above 135. 2021 Delhi Capitals Hit six boundaries in one over vs KKR. Noted for quick starts. 2022 Delhi Capitals Scored 61 vs Lucknow Super Giants. Played as opener. 2023 Delhi Capitals Played 8 matches. Scored 106 runs (avg 13.25). Scored 54 vs Punjab Kings. Dropped once. 2024 Delhi Capitals Scored 327 runs in 12 matches. 159 runs as opener in 3 innings at 165.62 strike rate.

Domestic career

Prithvi Shaw played for the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai and was captain of Rizvi Springfield High School and the Mumbai under-16 team. In 2013, he scored 546 runs in a Harris Shield match, one of the highest scores in school-level cricket in many years. He also led his school team to two Harris Shield titles.

In 2012, Shaw went to England and played for Cheadle Hulme School. During two months, he scored 1,446 runs and took 68 wickets. He also played for High Lane and other local clubs. In 2013, he joined Cryptics in a game in Oxfordshire and scored 68 runs, then took 3 wickets and made a run-out.

Shaw made his first-class debut for Mumbai in January 2017 and scored a century in the second innings. He played his first List A match in February 2017 and scored a century against Leicestershire in 2018. In the same year, he was picked for India A in the Deodhar Trophy.

In the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shaw scored 227 not out against Puducherry, the highest individual score in the tournament. He also scored 827 runs in that season, the most by any player. In January 2023, he hit 379 runs against Assam in the Ranji Trophy, the second-highest first-class score by an Indian.

He led Mumbai in the 2020–21 Vijay Hazare Trophy, which Mumbai won. He also captained the team in the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy, where Mumbai lost in the final. Shaw was the captain of the North Mumbai Panthers, who won the 2019 T20 Mumbai League.

In the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he again scored 227 runs against Puducherry. That performance broke the record set by Sanju Samson in 2019. In December 2024, Shaw was not picked in the Mumbai squad for the 2024–25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Records and achievements

Prithvi Shaw began gaining attention from a young age through record-breaking performances in school and domestic cricket. Over the years, he has earned several awards and set national records with big individual scores and key tournament wins.

2013 – Scored 546 runs in a Harris Shield match for Rizvi Springfield. It was the highest score in Indian school cricket at the time, and now stands as the fourth-highest score in any form of organised cricket. His innings lasted over six hours and included 85 fours and 5 sixes.

2016 – Part of the India U-19 team that won the Asian Youth Cup in Sri Lanka in November.

2017 – Won the Best Junior Cricketer of the Year award from the Mumbai Sports Journalists Association.

2018 – Led India to victory in the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

– Selected by the ICC as one of the five breakthrough stars in men's cricket for the year.

– Selected by the ICC as one of the five breakthrough stars in men's cricket for the year. 2019 – Scored 99 runs for Delhi Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

– Captained North Mumbai Panthers to win the T20 Mumbai League.

– Captained North Mumbai Panthers to win the T20 Mumbai League. 2021 – Hit 227 runs off 152 balls against Puducherry in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the highest individual score in the history of the tournament.

– Finished the season with 827 runs, the most in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

– Finished the season with 827 runs, the most in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. 2023 – Scored 379 runs against Assam in the Ranji Trophy, the second-highest first-class score by an Indian after B. B. Nimbalkar.

– Scored 106 runs in 8 matches for Delhi Capitals in the IPL season, with a top score of 54.

Personal life

Prithvi Shaw was born in 1999 in Virar, Maharashtra. His parents moved there from Gaya, Bihar. Shaw has played cricket since childhood and was raised by his father. He spent time in England to train and was shown in a 2013 documentary called Beyond All Boundaries. Over the years, he became well-known not only for cricket but also for a few public issues.

Family

Shaw grew up in Virar with his father. He is not married and has no children. In 2021, he signed a deal with AAP Entertainment and received sponsorship from Indian Oil.

Finance

In 2025, Shaw’s estimated wealth was around 4–5 million US dollars. This comes from BCCI contracts, IPL income, and some private projects.

House and Cars

By April 2024, Shaw lived in the Bandra area of Mumbai. In April 2025, he was seen driving a BMW with friends.

Scandals

Shaw has faced a few issues off the field. Some of them led to media attention and police involvement. These cases include fitness problems, rule violations, and public fights.

In 2019, Shaw was suspended for eight months after using a banned substance found in a cough syrup.

In May 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, police stopped him in Goa because he travelled without a required e-pass.

Before the 2022 IPL, he failed the Yo-Yo fitness test, scoring under the standard 16.5 level.

In February 2023, Shaw was attacked outside a nightclub after refusing selfies. A group led by YouTuber Sapna Gill chased his car, broke a window, and attacked him. A police complaint was filed, and Gill was arrested.

Around the same time, another video appeared online. Shaw was seen holding a baseball bat during an argument with fans asking for selfies.

Fans

By 2025, Shaw had 1.6 million followers on Instagram.