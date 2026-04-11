Shivam Mavi News View all You have a unique opportunity to learn more about the popular cricketer Shivam Mavi right now: all the results of his past matches, predictions for upcoming ones, and which tournaments he plans to participate in in the near future. SRH Bring in India Under-19 Talent to Replace Shivam Mavi Sunrisers Hyderabad had signed Shivam Mavi for the IPL 2026 season. But he suffered with a groin injury due to which he has now been ruled out of the tournament. Following this, the team has now brought in RS Ambrish as a replacement for Shivam Mavi. Shivam Mavi IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill stars in India’s series win with unbeaten knock of 126 Shivam Mavi IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as India clinch last-ball thriller by two runs in series opener Shivam Mavi IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Marcus Stoinis wicket after 3 consecutive sixes Shivam Mavi IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts to Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi's brilliance on field to dismiss Riyan Parag

International career

Shivam Mavi (born 26 November 1998) is an Indian cricketer who plays for the national team as a right-arm fast-medium bowler. He rose through the junior levels and impressed with his pace and accuracy in domestic cricket before breaking into the Indian side. In January 2023, he made his international debut, stepping in as one of the young bowlers expected to strengthen India’s pace attack. His arrival gave India another option in limited-overs cricket, as he combined speed with control and looked to build a long career at the top level.

2017

Named in India’s squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in December.

2018

Selected for the India A team in the India Quadrangular Series in July.

Made his List A debut for India A against South Africa A on 27 August.

Included in India’s team for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in December.

2019

Replaced injured Arshdeep Singh in India’s squad for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in November.

2022

Received his maiden call-up to the Indian senior team for the T20I series against Sri Lanka in December.

2023

Made his T20I debut for India against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on 3 January. Took 4/22 and became the third Indian to claim four wickets on T20I debut.

Played his last recorded T20I against New Zealand at Ahmedabad on 1 February.

Across his first six T20Is, he picked up seven wickets, with three wickets in the next five matches after his debut, at an economy rate of 10.10.

Leagues Participation

Shivam Mavi has been part of the Indian Premier League since 2018, when he was signed as a promising young pacer. His IPL journey has seen highs with big auction bids and lows with injuries that kept him off the field. Despite setbacks, franchises continued to show faith in his ability, though consistent fitness issues limited his appearances.

Indian Premier League

Mavi entered the IPL spotlight in 2018 after being picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders. He made his T20 debut in the same season but struggled with form and injuries. Over the years, he was signed for significant sums, yet repeated fitness concerns and lack of impact in matches slowed his progress. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants later added him to their squads, but injuries once again kept him from contributing on the field.

Year Team Notes 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders Bought for INR 3 crore; made IPL debut on 14 April 2018. 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Missed the season due to a stress fracture in the back. 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders Bought back for INR 7.25 crore; played six matches, took five wickets. 2023 Gujarat Titans Purchased in an auction; did not play any matches. 2024 Lucknow Super Giants Signed but ruled out mid-season due to rib injury without a game.

Domestic career

Shivam Mavi’s domestic career began in 2018 when he broke into senior cricket with Uttar Pradesh. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018, he made headlines by taking a hat-trick against Saurashtra, while in the Ranji Trophy debut against Goa, he picked up four wickets, followed by his first five-wicket haul in the very next game. These early spells established him as a promising pace bowler with the ability to swing the ball and strike early.

Between 2019 and 2021, his progress slowed due to recurring injuries, yet he remained an essential figure for Uttar Pradesh. Once fit again, Mavi regained rhythm in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, producing multiple four- and five-wicket hauls in Ranji and emerging as a consistent new-ball threat in List A cricket. Highlights included 5/48 against Sikkim and 5/29 against Mizoram, along with helpful batting contributions in the lower order. His T20 domestic record stayed mixed, as he often picked wickets but struggled with economy.

The 2023/24 season was disrupted by injury, keeping him out of the IPL and some domestic games. Yet in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy, he returned with 13 wickets in five matches and followed it with an impressive Vijay Hazare campaign — 10 wickets in five games and key performances such as 5/29 and 4/45. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, his returns were modest, but his longer-format and List A impact remained strong.

A significant breakthrough came in UPT20 2025, where Mavi dominated with 22 wickets in 10 matches and even scored a rapid 54 from 21 balls. He finished as the tournament’s top bowler and led Kashi Rudras to the title,

From 2018 to 2025, Mavi’s domestic career has been a mix of injuries and comebacks. Still, he established himself as a key bowler for Uttar Pradesh in Ranji and Vijay Hazare while proving in 2025 that he can also shine in the shortest format. His ability to deliver four- and five-wicket spells combined with handy lower-order batting gives him added value across formats.

Records and achievements

Shivam Mavi has earned recognition through youth-level triumphs, a strong international debut, and solid league performances. His pace over 140 km/h has kept him in the spotlight as a bowler with potential.

2018: Part of India’s squad that won the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

2018 to 2024 (IPL): Played 32 matches, scored 51 runs at an average of 5.67, and took 30 wickets at an average of 31.40. His top batting score in the tournament is 20.

2023 (T20I debut): On 3 January against Sri Lanka at Wankhede, became the third Indian to claim four wickets on T20I debut with figures of 4/22.

2023 to 2024 (T20I career): Represented India in 6 matches, collecting seven wickets at an average of 17.57. His best bowling remains 4/22.

Bowling speed: Regularly delivers above 140 km/h.

Personal life

Shivam Mavi has kept his personal life mostly away from the spotlight while focusing on his cricket. His background, earnings, and growing fan base reflect his steady rise as a young Indian cricketer.

Finance

By 2025, Shivam Mavi’s net worth is estimated at around ₹24 crore (about $3 million). His primary sources of income are his cricket contracts, participation in domestic leagues, and brand partnerships.

Family

Shivam was born into a middle-class family in Noida. His father, Pankaj Mavi, works as a private contractor, while his mother, Kavita Mavi, takes care of the household. He also has a sister, Shalu Mavi, who has supported him throughout his career. Mavi often credits his family for standing by him during his injuries and career struggles, helping him stay focused on cricket.

Cars and House

He was born on 26 November 1998 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where he continues to maintain close ties. While specific details about his cars and property are not public, his career earnings allow him to live comfortably.

Scandals

In January 2023, a video of Hardik Pandya advising Shivam Mavi and Akshar Patel during a match went viral. After that moment, Mavi scored essential runs with the bat. Around the same time, he revealed in a BCCI broadcast that he had been working hard on his cricket technique during training sessions over the past two years.

Fans

On social media, Shivam enjoys a growing fan base. By 2025, his Instagram account had over 213,000 followers.