Sarfaraz Ali
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sarfaraz Ali
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|37
|37
|Innings
|31
|31
|Overs
|92.4
|92.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|661
|661
|Wickets
|27
|27
|Avg
|24.48
|24.48
|SR
|20.59
|20.59
|Eco
|7.13
|7.13
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|2
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|37
|37
|Innings
|37
|37
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|834
|834
|Balls Faced
|538
|538
|Avg
|24.52
|24.52
|SR
|155.01
|155.01
|Fours
|67
|67
|Fifties
|5
|5
|Sixies
|67
|67
|Highest
|69
|69
|Hundreds
|0
|0