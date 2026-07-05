Sarfaraz Ali

Sarfaraz Ali

all rounder

Full name:Sarfaraz Ali

Teams

2023 Teams

Bahrain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3737
Innings3131
Overs92.492.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs661661
Wickets2727
Avg24.4824.48
SR20.5920.59
Eco7.137.13
BB44
4w22
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3737
Innings3737
Not outs33
Runs834834
Balls Faced538538
Avg24.5224.52
SR155.01155.01
Fours6767
Fifties55
Sixies6767
Highest6969
Hundreds00

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