Sathaiya Veerapathiran

Sathaiya Veerapathiran

all rounder

Full name:Sathaiya Veerapathiran
Nationality:Bahrain

Teams

2023 Teams

Bahrain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches530530
Innings329329
Overs15.192.215.192.2
Balls----
Maidens1010
Runs3176331763
Wickets636636
Avg5.1621.195.1621.19
SR15.1615.3815.1615.38
Eco2.048.262.048.26
BB3333
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches530530
Innings325325
Not outs0808
Runs1922019220
Balls Faced3118431184
Avg6.3312.946.3312.94
SR61.29119.5661.29119.56
Fours013013
Fifties0000
Sixies213213
Highest15331533
Hundreds0000

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