Sathaiya Veerapathiran
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sathaiya Veerapathiran
|Nationality:
|Bahrain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|30
|5
|30
|Innings
|3
|29
|3
|29
|Overs
|15.1
|92.2
|15.1
|92.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|31
|763
|31
|763
|Wickets
|6
|36
|6
|36
|Avg
|5.16
|21.19
|5.16
|21.19
|SR
|15.16
|15.38
|15.16
|15.38
|Eco
|2.04
|8.26
|2.04
|8.26
|BB
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|30
|5
|30
|Innings
|3
|25
|3
|25
|Not outs
|0
|8
|0
|8
|Runs
|19
|220
|19
|220
|Balls Faced
|31
|184
|31
|184
|Avg
|6.33
|12.94
|6.33
|12.94
|SR
|61.29
|119.56
|61.29
|119.56
|Fours
|0
|13
|0
|13
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|13
|2
|13
|Highest
|15
|33
|15
|33
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0