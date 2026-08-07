Saurabh Anand Sing Rawat

Saurabh Anand Sing Rawat

wicket keeper

Full name:Saurabh Anand Sing Rawat
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Uttarakhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches322321
Innings301
Overs10.001.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs16014
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco1.6014
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches322321
Innings491620
Not outs053
Runs1388427301
Balls Faced2994385266
Avg28.3238.8117.7
SR46.35110.9113.15
Fours1743420
Fifties531
Sixies131811
Highest2206770
Hundreds400

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