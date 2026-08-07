Saurabh Anand Sing Rawat
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Saurabh Anand Sing Rawat
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|23
|21
|Innings
|3
|0
|1
|Overs
|10.0
|0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|16
|0
|14
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|1.6
|0
|14
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|23
|21
|Innings
|49
|16
|20
|Not outs
|0
|5
|3
|Runs
|1388
|427
|301
|Balls Faced
|2994
|385
|266
|Avg
|28.32
|38.81
|17.7
|SR
|46.35
|110.9
|113.15
|Fours
|174
|34
|20
|Fifties
|5
|3
|1
|Sixies
|13
|18
|11
|Highest
|220
|67
|70
|Hundreds
|4
|0
|0