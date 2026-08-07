Shabbir Bashir Khan

Shabbir Bashir Khan

bowler

Full name:Shabbir Bashir Khan
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Bihar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches15
Innings15
Overs21.432.5
Balls--
Maidens32
Runs74211
Wickets11
Avg74211
SR130197
Eco3.416.42
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches15
Innings14
Not outs03
Runs1565
Balls Faced16114
Avg1565
SR93.7557.01
Fours17
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1546
Hundreds00

Another Players

Kumar, Babul

Kumar, Babul

Yadav, Amod Kamal

Yadav, Amod Kamal

Parmar, Anujit

Parmar, Anujit

Singh, Sachin Kumar

Singh, Sachin Kumar

Singh, Paramjit

Singh, Paramjit

Saurabh, Bipin

Saurabh, Bipin

Ashraf, Sarfaraz

Ashraf, Sarfaraz

Kumar, Shubham

Kumar, Shubham

Singh, Piyush

Singh, Piyush

Raj, Akash Bibhuti

Raj, Akash Bibhuti