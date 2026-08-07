Shabbir Bashir Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Shabbir Bashir Khan
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|5
|Innings
|1
|5
|Overs
|21.4
|32.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|2
|Runs
|74
|211
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|74
|211
|SR
|130
|197
|Eco
|3.41
|6.42
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|5
|Innings
|1
|4
|Not outs
|0
|3
|Runs
|15
|65
|Balls Faced
|16
|114
|Avg
|15
|65
|SR
|93.75
|57.01
|Fours
|1
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|15
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0