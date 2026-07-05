Shafiul Islam Shuhas

Shafiul Islam Shuhas

bowler

Full name:Shafiul Islam Shuhas
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11602062138110
Innings196020107138108
Overs289.0423.266.41542.21019.0356.4
Balls------
Maidens44261280553
Runs9422529532484057992912
Wickets177020164183113
Avg55.4136.1226.629.5131.6825.76
SR10236.282056.4233.418.93
Eco3.255.977.983.135.698.16
BB443855
4w040462
5w000411
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11602062138110
Innings21346867735
Not outs1121192718
Runs21113423865451156
Balls Faced439240331489607176
Avg10.556.094.612.919.029.17
SR48.0655.8369.6958.0974.2988.63
Fours311311124014
Fifties100200
Sixies32124113
Highest532416534425
Hundreds000000

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