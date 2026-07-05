Shafiul Islam Shuhas
bowler
|Full name:
|Shafiul Islam Shuhas
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|60
|20
|62
|138
|110
|Innings
|19
|60
|20
|107
|138
|108
|Overs
|289.0
|423.2
|66.4
|1542.2
|1019.0
|356.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|44
|26
|1
|280
|55
|3
|Runs
|942
|2529
|532
|4840
|5799
|2912
|Wickets
|17
|70
|20
|164
|183
|113
|Avg
|55.41
|36.12
|26.6
|29.51
|31.68
|25.76
|SR
|102
|36.28
|20
|56.42
|33.4
|18.93
|Eco
|3.25
|5.97
|7.98
|3.13
|5.69
|8.16
|BB
|4
|4
|3
|8
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|60
|20
|62
|138
|110
|Innings
|21
|34
|6
|86
|77
|35
|Not outs
|1
|12
|1
|19
|27
|18
|Runs
|211
|134
|23
|865
|451
|156
|Balls Faced
|439
|240
|33
|1489
|607
|176
|Avg
|10.55
|6.09
|4.6
|12.91
|9.02
|9.17
|SR
|48.06
|55.83
|69.69
|58.09
|74.29
|88.63
|Fours
|31
|13
|1
|112
|40
|14
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|2
|1
|24
|11
|3
|Highest
|53
|24
|16
|53
|44
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0