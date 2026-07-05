Shaik Basha

Shaik Basha

batsman

Full name:Shaik Basha
Nationality:Tanzania

Teams

2023 Teams

Tanzania

Tanzania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings77
Overs15.015.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs137137
Wickets99
Avg15.2215.22
SR1010
Eco9.139.13
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings77
Not outs22
Runs6969
Balls Faced6060
Avg13.813.8
SR115115
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest4343
Hundreds00

Another Players

Kilongosi, Jafari Kanyita

Kilongosi, Jafari Kanyita

Laiza, Baraka

Laiza, Baraka

Onai, Hamza Ally

Onai, Hamza Ally

Singh, Jittin

Singh, Jittin

Patwa, Abhik

Patwa, Abhik

Ramadhani, Omari Koba

Ramadhani, Omari Koba

Jabiri, Abdallah Juma

Jabiri, Abdallah Juma

Mbaki, Mohammedi Simba

Mbaki, Mohammedi Simba

Thakor, SanjayKumar

Thakor, SanjayKumar

Nkanya, Yalinde Maurice

Nkanya, Yalinde Maurice