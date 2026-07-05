Shaik Basha
batsman
|Full name:
|Shaik Basha
|Nationality:
|Tanzania
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|15.0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|137
|137
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|15.22
|15.22
|SR
|10
|10
|Eco
|9.13
|9.13
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|69
|69
|Balls Faced
|60
|60
|Avg
|13.8
|13.8
|SR
|115
|115
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|43
|43
|Hundreds
|0
|0