Abdallah Juma Jabiri

Abdallah Juma Jabiri

wicket keeper

Full name:Abdallah Juma Jabiri

Teams

2025 Teams

Tanzania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings1111
Not outs00
Runs109109
Balls Faced168168
Avg9.99.9
SR64.8864.88
Fours1010
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2727
Hundreds00

Another Players

Singh, Jittin

Singh, Jittin

Patwa, Abhik

Patwa, Abhik

Mbaki, Mohammedi Simba

Mbaki, Mohammedi Simba

Thakor, SanjayKumar

Thakor, SanjayKumar

Nkanya, Yalinde Maurice

Nkanya, Yalinde Maurice

Basha, Shaik

Basha, Shaik

Bakrania, Laksh Snehal

Bakrania, Laksh Snehal

Nyambo, Johnson

Nyambo, Johnson

Kimote, Ally

Kimote, Ally

Ally, Salum

Ally, Salum