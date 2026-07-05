Abdallah Juma Jabiri
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Abdallah Juma Jabiri
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|109
|109
|Balls Faced
|168
|168
|Avg
|9.9
|9.9
|SR
|64.88
|64.88
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|27
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0