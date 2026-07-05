Jittin Pratap Singh

Jittin Pratap Singh

all rounder

Full name:Jittin Pratap Singh
Nationality:Tanzania

Teams

2026 Teams

Tanzania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings33
Overs4.24.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4848
Wickets44
Avg1212
SR6.56.5
Eco11.0711.07
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings1616
Not outs11
Runs219219
Balls Faced200200
Avg14.614.6
SR109.5109.5
Fours2828
Fifties11
Sixies11
Highest6060
Hundreds00

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