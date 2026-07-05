Jittin Pratap Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jittin Pratap Singh
|Nationality:
|Tanzania
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|4.2
|4.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|48
|48
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|12
|12
|SR
|6.5
|6.5
|Eco
|11.07
|11.07
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|16
|16
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|219
|219
|Balls Faced
|200
|200
|Avg
|14.6
|14.6
|SR
|109.5
|109.5
|Fours
|28
|28
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|60
|60
|Hundreds
|0
|0