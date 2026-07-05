Abhik Ramesh Patwa

Abhik Ramesh Patwa

batsman

Full name:Abhik Ramesh Patwa
Nationality:Tanzania

Teams

2026 Teams

Tanzania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4141
Innings11
Overs1.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs44
Wickets11
Avg44
SR66
Eco44
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4141
Innings4141
Not outs44
Runs10391039
Balls Faced811811
Avg28.0828.08
SR128.11128.11
Fours122122
Fifties55
Sixies3636
Highest7979
Hundreds00

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