Abhik Ramesh Patwa
batsman
|Full name:
|Abhik Ramesh Patwa
|Nationality:
|Tanzania
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|41
|41
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|1.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|4
|4
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|4
|4
|SR
|6
|6
|Eco
|4
|4
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|41
|41
|Innings
|41
|41
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|1039
|1039
|Balls Faced
|811
|811
|Avg
|28.08
|28.08
|SR
|128.11
|128.11
|Fours
|122
|122
|Fifties
|5
|5
|Sixies
|36
|36
|Highest
|79
|79
|Hundreds
|0
|0