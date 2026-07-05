Yalinde Maurice Nkanya

Yalinde Maurice Nkanya

bowler

Full name:Yalinde Maurice Nkanya
Nationality:Tanzania

Teams

2026 Teams

Tanzania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3939
Innings3838
Overs134.0134.0
Balls--
Maidens44
Runs684684
Wickets5858
Avg11.7911.79
SR13.8613.86
Eco5.15.1
BB55
4w33
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3939
Innings77
Not outs33
Runs11
Balls Faced1212
Avg0.250.25
SR8.338.33
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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