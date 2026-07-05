Yalinde Maurice Nkanya
bowler
|Full name:
|Yalinde Maurice Nkanya
|Nationality:
|Tanzania
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|39
|39
|Innings
|38
|38
|Overs
|134.0
|134.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|4
|Runs
|684
|684
|Wickets
|58
|58
|Avg
|11.79
|11.79
|SR
|13.86
|13.86
|Eco
|5.1
|5.1
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|3
|3
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|39
|39
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|1
|1
|Balls Faced
|12
|12
|Avg
|0.25
|0.25
|SR
|8.33
|8.33
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0