SanjayKumar Thakor
all rounder
|Full name:
|SanjayKumar Thakor
|Nationality:
|Tanzania
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|30
|30
|Innings
|29
|29
|Overs
|98.0
|98.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|6
|Runs
|475
|475
|Wickets
|38
|38
|Avg
|12.5
|12.5
|SR
|15.47
|15.47
|Eco
|4.84
|4.84
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|30
|30
|Innings
|21
|21
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|236
|236
|Balls Faced
|152
|152
|Avg
|14.75
|14.75
|SR
|155.26
|155.26
|Fours
|20
|20
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|14
|14
|Highest
|42
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0