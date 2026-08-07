SanjayKumar Thakor

SanjayKumar Thakor

all rounder

Full name:SanjayKumar Thakor
Nationality:Tanzania

Teams

2026 Teams

Tanzania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3030
Innings2929
Overs98.098.0
Balls--
Maidens66
Runs475475
Wickets3838
Avg12.512.5
SR15.4715.47
Eco4.844.84
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3030
Innings2121
Not outs55
Runs236236
Balls Faced152152
Avg14.7514.75
SR155.26155.26
Fours2020
Fifties00
Sixies1414
Highest4242
Hundreds00

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